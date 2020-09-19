Multichoice brings more African stories

In a bid to promote African heritage, culture and art, MultiChoice has launched an initiative to continue the journey of storytelling for years to come.

MultiChoice believes that through stories that resonate with Africans throughout the continent, stories that echo shared sentiments of triumph, success and growth and stories that embrace change and encourage diversity can bring different people together.

It is against this background that Multichoice, has expressed commitment to support the storytelling venture dubbed the “10,000 Stories” promo.

This creative masterpiece, a brainchild of poet and writer Lebohang Mashango is part of the Multichoice Media Showcase aimed at promoting the best of African storytelling.

It explores themes around diversity, innovation, local content, international content, sports and a general love for stories.

Brought to life by Mashango and other talented African poets, it is an ode to all who have been part of the journey, celebrating the legacy of the MultiChoice and the more than 10 000 stories which have been told over the years.

Lebohang Mashango says that he drew inspiration from Maya Angelo and the grand idea explored in most African philosophy.

The idea that one individual is amplified when standing as a collective ‘I come as one but, I stand as 10 000’, the core of the poem is around collectivism and collaboration, something storytelling does so well, Mashango adds.

He explains that stories are a way of preserving memories and making history and Multichoice through its existence has made history, changing the ritual around coming together.

“ The modes of viewing content may change with technological advancement, however, the essence of storytelling as preserving history does not change,” said Mashango.

Multichoice has been telling African stories for over 20 years, reaching far and wide across the continent. Its DStv and GOtv platforms have continued to grow over the years, launching numerous local channels with more planned as the group increases its local content investment.

Speaking during a Virtual launch MultiChoice Uganda Vincent Erone said that MultiChoice Uganda has taken significant strides in providing phenomenal content to the company’s customers over the years.

Erone added this has been evident with the launch of DStv as and the introduction of GOtv to provide a more affordable family entertainment offering for the mass market, and delivering a variety of content at the right pricing point.

“DStv and GOtv have revolutionized terrestrial viewing in Africa which is an indicator of the firm’s continued investment in innovation for better customer experience”, said Erone.

He stressed that MultiChoice is determined to continue showcasing unforgettable stories that cater to a diverse audience. This will be done as the company is focuses more on enhancing its innovation, value and local entertainment offering.

He further cites examples of extensive investments in the development of original programming of the pay TV Company. In October 2018, in a move to provide Ugandans with locally-developed content, Multichoice launched Pearl Magic, a purely Ugandan channel that features dramas, soap operas, movies, series and music in a language, setting and storyline that Ugandans best understand.

The pay Tv giant has in the past attracted and helped nurture over 50 young talents in the field of Film industry through the MultiChoice Talent Factory. In additional to making their dreams of becoming actors, film director, story writers among others, MultiChoice has provided a platform that broadcast 6 films. On a whole the project showcases people’s skills and talent, connect, scout for skills and meet other creative.

The East African film industry (Uganda, Kenya,Tanzania and Ethiopia) with the help of the MultiChoice Talent Factory managed to produce “Ensulo and The Promises”, as award winning films on the African Continent.

Also during this covid19 pandemic, the talent under the factory managed to produce 20 mobile short films despite the limitations brought about the pandemic.

