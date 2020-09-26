‘Oscars’, Call for Ugandan featured film entries at the 93rd Academy Awards

The Ugandan Academy selection committee (UASC) has called on actors to submit their feature films for entries at the 93rd international Academy Awards commonly known as the ‘Oscars’

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will honor the best films released between January 2020 and February 2021. It is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 25, 2021.

Originally scheduled for February 28, 2021, the ceremony was postponed by two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema.

The eligibility period for feature films was extended accordingly through February 28. It had already been modified to allow non-theatrical films to be eligible for awards if they originally intended to have a theatrical release.

The academy uses the following guidelines to determine a film’s eligibility in the international feature film award category.

According to the statement, Citizens or permanent residents of the submitting country should be represented in at least two of these positions; producers, directors and writers.

Secondly citizens or permanent residents of the submitting country should be represented in the majority of these positions: editor, cinematographer, art director or production designer, costume designer, music composer and sound mixer.

Lastly, Citizens or permanent residents of the submitting country should be significantly represented among the major roles in the cast.

Entries to behand delivered to the UASC offices at National theatre following the standard operating procedures from the Ministry of Health from 21st September to 21st October.

Comments

comments