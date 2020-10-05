‘Even with Christianity, embrace culture,’ President Museveni

“Christianity is important in modern society in building clean, Christian families and life which should be very much appreciated in modern life. Society should not ignore tradition norms because they are important to us and society,’’ he said.

The President explained that it is important to observe exogamous and endogamous scientific implications while in the process of organizing marriages saying that exogamous knowledge allows tribes/clans to avoid risks of ‘in-breeding’ among tribes.

He made the remarks recently at State House Entebbe while hosting the newly wed couple of Brigadier General Peter Candia and Doreen Busingye for a luncheon after tying a matrimony knot at St. John’s Church, Entebbe, wedded by Rev. Festo Kalungi in Entebbe municipality.

Brig. General Peter Candia is son of Eriam Awua and Lenora Attii of Omii, Anyiribu subcounty in Madi Okollo district, West Nile region.

The bride is a daughter to Richard and Susan Busingye of Bubaare, Rubanda district, Kigezi region.

‘’I congratulate Brigadier General Peter Candia, his wife Busingye, the parents, families of the couple and all that rendered support towards this achievement,” he said.

Comments

comments