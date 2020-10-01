Sukaali returns as Batalo Dance Festival is set for 9th October

Most importantly, Sukaali ; a piece choreographed by Elvis Elasu that was greatly welcomed at last year’s edition , will be presented again.

The girl child driven piece comes at a time when the public continues to discuss the plight of girls in the era of covid and poverty.



Sukaali which is a theatre dance piece perfomed by the Street Dance Force Uganda tells a story about bride price and early marriages through dance.

Keeping up to the theme ‘Traditional Meets Urban’, Batalo will be showcasing an inaugural piece dubbed A to Z comprising of all Ugandan traditional dances.

Organizers believe that the opening act, A-Z is a fresh dance concept that will be premièred at the festival, is a groovy and energetic feel to Ugandan traditional dances.

“When culture is allowed to evolve with the young people, it bridges the gap and unites us all” Abdul Muyingo Kinyenya

He explained that there will also be collaboration between Batalo East and Breaking’ Convention, the Uk’s most celebrated hip-hop theatre festival supported by the British Council’s Sub Saharan Africa programme Festival Connect.

“Through the skills and networking strand of the programme British Council partners with arts organizations to deliver programmes which: forge networks within and across East Africa and the UK; and share technical, business and digital skills of 18 – 35 year old creative” he added

