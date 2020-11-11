Connect with us

Here’s why Sheebah is free about her age

There’s an unwritten rule that never ask a woman her age.

It therefore comes as a shock that an unmarried, brilliant talented lady has come out to reveal her age.

Queen Sheebah Samali Karungi today November 12, posted to celebrate she was 31.

The Team No Sleep singer gave thanks to the almighty God for all that God has blessed her with.

Through hard work Sheebah has made it to the top of the industry, she said.

But it is rather the sense of satisfaction and confidence that owes her success yo no body but God and her hard work.

The queen alread owns a multimillion mansion in Munyonyo which she unveiled with a mega party back in 2019.

Sheebah also owns Sheebah establishments a company that makes sanitary towels called Holic pads and she has unvieled her new office today at Red Terrace bar.

Through her post on social media, Sheebah revealed how she is a proud product of 1989 and how grateful she is to God for having guided her through a life well-lived.

“Made in 1989. Thank you, God for another year!! Am grateful for all of it!! Cheers to Thirty Onederful. Cant wait to celebrate with you all today at The Red Terrace,” She posted.

