Guardian Angel Foundation to stage online concert

Avatar
Published on
Guardian Angel Foundation (GAF) is to stage it’s first ever online concert on Saturday 19th, 2020 at their home in Namuwongo.

Organised under the theme ” United Against Teenage Pregnancy” children and youths under the organization are to entertain and preach the theme message to the world through poems, cultural dances, fashion and many others.

Speaking to The Sunrise, Ronald Eligu the founder of this organization said the concert not only aims at sensiting masses against teenage pregnancy but also, it is to give courage and a platform to uplift talents of young people surviving in the slums of Namuwongo.
Ronald adds that the activities were choreographed by the participants themselves and this proves how talented and determined they are to have a place in this world.
The event will be live on both Guardian Angel Foundation Facebook page and YouTube channel.

