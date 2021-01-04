Chameleone, Weasal, Pallaso do justice to the season finale of Club Beatz

Season 3 of Club Beatz at home came to an epic end last evening with the Mayanja brothers – Pius Mayanja (Pallaso), Douglas Mayanja (Weasel), and Joseph Mayanja aka Chameleone being the headliners of the show.

The show kicked off with Melody doing his ‘Kankusiige’ song followed by his hit song ‘Nkoleki’ that he did with Jose Chameleone.

The Mayanja brothers then took to the beautifully done stage that was set up by Fenon Events and started their performance with ‘Bomboclut’.

‘Amaaso’ was the next song the Mayanja brothers performed, followed by ‘What is Money’, ‘Kilila, ‘Bakomerelwe’ and it was during that time that Chameleone ranked Pallaso as the artist of the year 2020 and that he should keep the fire burning.

‘Hana’ that was originally done by Pallaso featuring Chameleone was the last song they did in the first segment.

Chameleone bounced back all clad in gold doing his ‘Mateeka’ song followed by one of his old Swahili hit single ‘Jamila’ that saw him thank his parents Gerald and Proscovia Mayanja for having done so much in supporting their music career.

After doing the Jamila song, the dad of six reminded his fans of how music was an art and in his mind, he was thinking aloud and ‘Kyarenga’, originally by Bobi Wine is what he performed, he also did a saxophone version of Kyarenga confirming how talented the Mayanja’s are. It was his wish that like there is the Mayanja’s, there can be the Kyagulanyi’s (Bobi Wines) or the Ssali’s (Bebe Cools)

The show went on for two hours and the brothers delivered more than expected.

