Connect with us

John Blaq outs new banger ‘Mpa Collabo’

Life & Style

John Blaq outs new banger ‘Mpa Collabo’

Avatar
Published on

John Blaq outs new banger Mpa Collabo

Ever since he released Don’t Be Like which has been doing good for the past months, singer John Blaq decided to go back to the same Producer. Bauer of Sabula records was the man behind Don’t Be Like and seems because of his good work, the singer has returned to him for another song.

The song titled Mpa Collabo was released yesterday at 8pm on all the singers social media platforms and different music streaming sites. Before that, the singer’s Promoter posted the artwork of the song hours to the release. Mpa Collabo means give me a collaboration, a statement an artiste will use to ask to collaborate on a song with another artiste. In this case, many thought it was a random promoter asking John Blaq for a collabo with another artiste he is managing but it turned out that it was a song after when he explained.

Listen to Mpa Collabo here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BbvPXo6U6s

In the song, John Blaq is not even talking about a music collabo but a collabo with a woman he has fallen in love with. In the lyrics, John Blaq is heard asking someone for a body collabo.

 

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,

More in Life & Style

Advertisement media
Advertisement Enter ad code here
Advertisement media
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top