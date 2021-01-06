John Blaq outs new banger Mpa Collabo

Ever since he released Don’t Be Like which has been doing good for the past months, singer John Blaq decided to go back to the same Producer. Bauer of Sabula records was the man behind Don’t Be Like and seems because of his good work, the singer has returned to him for another song.

The song titled Mpa Collabo was released yesterday at 8pm on all the singers social media platforms and different music streaming sites. Before that, the singer’s Promoter posted the artwork of the song hours to the release. Mpa Collabo means give me a collaboration, a statement an artiste will use to ask to collaborate on a song with another artiste. In this case, many thought it was a random promoter asking John Blaq for a collabo with another artiste he is managing but it turned out that it was a song after when he explained.

Listen to Mpa Collabo here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BbvPXo6U6s

In the song, John Blaq is not even talking about a music collabo but a collabo with a woman he has fallen in love with. In the lyrics, John Blaq is heard asking someone for a body collabo.

