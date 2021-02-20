Mr Mosh says adeiu to the mic, focuses on political career

Renowned city Mcee and Spark TV presenter Mosh Ssendi alias Mr. Mosh has called time on his DJ career in exchange for his new gig in politics.

Mosh posted on his social media handle that he was bringing an end to his 10 year journey of working with the

This comes after Mosh got elected to the KCCA council to represent the people of Makindye East III Lord Councillor elect, has been in media for over ten years.

Mosh has been one of the hot TV presenters while also working for the Kansanga-based Galaxy FM.

Known for his free style raps, Mosh stormed the entertainment and media landscape from his youthful days at WBS TV.

Mosh said: “No more Galaxy FM and Spark TV for me,” he posted.

“It’s been a beautiful 8yrs at one station filled with fun memories & awesome people doing morning, night & evening shows, the crazy beach parties, running the brand & all,” he said.

Mosh has however kept the door open for future projects in the media.

“Will I ever do radio/TV again? YES,” he said.

However, the Ndi ku Ddigi- hit maker cited desire to settle into his own personal businesses and building his political career as part of the reasons for his quiting.

“NEXT: my @africatalentschool is open for practical training in TV, radio, film, graphics, online journalism etc 0706229114 Mweebale nnyo | Thank you | Asante,” he said.

