Kenneth Mugabi takes ‘Naki’ back to Lunkulu island

Arts

Singer Kenneth Mugabi

After a successful music in the wild event organised by Kenneth Mugabi in January, Bayimba foundation has decided to take the artist back with his fans to their home island Lunkulu.

Revealers are to enjoy a tour/musical experience in a special environment with birds whistling and winds whispering along with the sounds from Mugabi’s strings.

Kenneth will be soothing to his guitar alongside Lilly Ladima of akuloga fame and since the world will be celebrating the resurrection of Christ, revealers will get a taste of fish and all sorts of organic foods while seated around a bonfire in the middle night.

Those who fear to brave the waters will have to brave the creepy foot bridge to cross to the island vire Namaziina. Those who will sail to the Lunkulu will use Kibanga site.

The feast of fun is to happen on 4th-April-2021 Easter day at a fee of shs 60000/= for the early birds and 100000/= for late comers.

