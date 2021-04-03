South Sudan’s Lady Kola set to out Collabo with Uganda’s Cindy

Ugandan Artist and President of The Uganda Musicians Association, Cinderella Sanyu AKA Cindy the King herself is set to release collabo with south Sudanese artist Lady Kola.

The colabo will be another of a kind where artists from different countries team up to make a song for their fans

Lady Kola real names Ajom Aguer went to her socials and announced the development, saying it’s a another way of Promoting their music industry.

“It’s confirmed, Ugandan star Cindy Sanyu is going to-do something with me in the next few weeks to come, “Kola said.

Kola said the audio which she described as an airwave banger is ou tnd theyre set to the drop the Video in April.

She added, “This is a better way of us South Sudanese Musicians of promoting our own music than beefing ourselves over nothing, let’s put beef aside and focus more on how to bring our music industry up, this time I promise myself nit to involve in any beef but put more efforts in South Sudanese Music” she said

Comments

comments