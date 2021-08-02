Artists ask for UGX9.4bn from Gen. Saleh

Ugandan Musicians under their new platform “Uganda Superstars Musicians Association” have pleaded to Gen Salim Saleh to give them what they’ve termed as compensation totaling a whopping.

The 26 strong member group comprises some of the biggest names on Uganda’s music scene.

They say the UGX9.4bn is compensation for the losses they’ve incurred since the government slammed the door on all public gatherings which has lasted well over one and half years.

The Association’s President and former Presidential contender Jose Chameleon submitted a list of 26 people with each demanding hundreds of millions of shillings.

“It’s our request that this issue is addressed with urgent concern to save Uganda Music Industry for our members are crucial stakeholders,” says a letter which according to reliable sources is signed by Chameleon, although he didn’t indicate his name.

Among the artists seeking compensation is Jose Chameleon who wants UGX800m, Bebe Cool wants UGX670m, Pallaso UGX821m, Ziza Bafana UGX578m, Weasle UGX650m and David Lutalo UGX420m.

Speaking about the Gulu trip and compensation money, musician Weasel says musicians have a right to the compensation money because they have always been cheated by Telecom companies and the “begged” money is a just a portion of what they deserve.

