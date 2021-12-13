Gabby Mirembe Fires up Talk Gadgets’ 10 Year Celebrations

Singer Gabby Mirembe of the Addiction fame, lit up Talk Gadgets’ 10 year celebrations held at Kabalega Resort Hotel, Hoima.

Gabby the Electronic shop store, Brand Ambassador, joined by artist Heyz Bullet, Mission dancers, among others, headlined the event with electrifying performance.

The fast rising artist, entertained guests with her hits Bunyuma, Addiction, among others. She also sampled for them her new song “Leero” which will be released in the coming weeks.

Apart from the music, and entertainment, the staff at Talk Gadgets had an opportunity to interact with some of the Brand’s Outstanding Customers.

These also underwent a staff training and reorientation.

Still at the celebrations, invited customers, gave testimony and appreciated Talk Gadgets for selling genuine products.

“We love TGL for Quality products, they are reliable and durable,” Mr and Mrs Koojo the proprietors of Kontik Hotel noted.

Nathan an employee with MTN Uganda, said, “ I have been supporting TGL for 10 years because of there friendly prices which allowed them to make a commission on products like memory cards,”

Not so different from others, Dennis from Hoima Rotary club said that he loved TGL because of the overwhelming customer care.

Mildred Katusabe one of the Directors of Talk Gadgets, thanked their customers, staff for the support they have rendered to them, even in the pandemic period.

Guests would later be served to lunch, Before recognising staff with certificates, gifting all customer representatives with items that included blenders, bread toasters, Bluetooth speakers, flat irons, kettles among others.

A powerful prayer full of blessings was delivered by Pastor Bahati of Fortune and Favor who wished TGL to spread all over the country and keep in business for many more years.

Located in Hoima, Talk Gadgets Ltd, opened shop to the Ugandan Market 10 Years ago, becoming a leading electronic shop distributor in the Western part of the country.

