Love-sick Maurice Kiirya pours heart out for ex wife

Kiirya pictured with now his ex wife Dutch Lisa Gceverbeek

Soul musician turned actor Maurice Kirya has joined the growing list of Uganda’s most secretive celebrities after splitting with his Dutch wife Lisa Gceverbeek during the covid-19 lockdown and kept the news to totally inaccessible to the media.

Kirya spilled the beans using his Twitter while praising their co-parenting skills.

“It’s already been over a year since we mutually separated. We’ve learned how to co-parent and are doing a great job at it.

Our friendship will always remain, as will the undeniable bond we have as the parents to our dear daughter. Love, always.” Kirya Tweeted.

According to fans, Kirya and Lisa were a power couple that inspired both Ugandans and their Dutch friends.

Fans also believe that Kirya’s post is one way of showing Lisa that he still stuck on her and wants her back.

Wilfred Ssenyange responded, “But why not just get back together?? I don’t understand how you keep loving a person you separated with.”

Mr. Faders said, “There is nothing like mutually separated. Someone was left.” Well, we are not sure of who, of the two left the other.

The news also awakened feelings of fans who have always wanted Kirya to themselves.

Kagonyera replied “Come to me baby I’ve waited for so long, sorry that you guys are separated you looked so awesome together.”

“Personally I am disappointed that I was not aware of this split. I would have started following you around long ago. For security reasons. You are a national treasure!” Said Dorwah

