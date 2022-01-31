Mixed views to Judith Babirye’s candid apology

Gospel artist cum politician broke many hearts when she chose politics. She exacerbated the entire situation when she got involved with a married man Paul Musoke Ssebulime the then Buikwe North MP.

Choosing to marry a married man in 2018 even when his wife Mrs Lukiya Ntale begged her not too bring total distress to her gospel fans especially those who found salvation in her music.

She also broke many hearts when she supported the scrapping of the presidential term limit.

Judith’s life started turning upside down so she left for Canada even before her political term ended. She at some point opted for suicide as she revealed later on. The once Humble gospel singer who had no interest in Awards revealed.

For a proper U-turn to the spiritual world, Pastor Judith Babirye at River Jordan Ministries in Canada asked God for forgiveness and since she had hurt many in Uganda, Babirye also chose to apologise to Ugandans especially those who who were hurt by her second marriage.

“I apologise for my second marriage. It wasn’t the right thing to do. I apologise to Uganda, I plead for forgiveness, she said while appearing on her social media platform.

“I apologise to Mrs Lukiya Ntale, I seek for your mercy and forgiveness where I went wrong.” She added.

Judith also admitted that her second marriage was a mistake.

Her repentance has excited many followers and prominent pastors.

Pastors Micheal Kyazze and Alex Mitala used the former Buikwe Woman MP as an example and implored religious leaders to emphasise believers to seek God and soul searching so that they repent.

Fans used social media to accept her repentance but asked her to apologise for supporting the scrapping of the presidential term limit as they said:

“I was hurt because I loved you so much. I used to only listen to your music before praying, I could even find myself shedding tears after listening to your music because of the good messages it had, but the day u decided to snatch a married man, that was the end of your music, I deleted everything. I prayed to God to also make another person snatch that same man from you. But today, you have apologised to everyone, your forgiven. Thanks for understanding this. Waiting for more music ” Lyne Bae

Evelyn Dodson who was heart by Judith when she supported the scrapping of the presidential term limit she will never forgive her for the act.

Isaac Ssemwanga Ssejjemba said: “I forgive you about the marriage issue but I will never forgive you for supporting the scrapping of the presidential term limit.

One Ugandan Doctor based in the UK, Christine Nakaggwa attacked Judith and accused her for being one of the people who have ruined the born again faith and gospel music in Uganda.

