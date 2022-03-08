Connect with us
Ministry of health

We face hardships because we are the strongest- Nakazibwe

Life & Style

We face hardships because we are the strongest- Nakazibwe

Published on

Ms. Faridah Nakazibwe, an Inspiration to many women


Celebrated media personality Faridah Nakazibwe, has unchained women who feel inferior after facing many hardships.

While celebrating the 2022 International Women’s day on March 8 , the NTV news anchor who is also the Mwasuze Mutya host has praised women’s heroic spirits for facing all hard ship and still be capable of competing for equal opportunities with men.

“God knew women were the strongest and gave us the strongest battles.

Imagine the pains we have to go through every month for just being a woman. Imagine growing something in your belly for 9 months with all its challenges. Imagine giving birth, raising children, managing a family, yet still manage to go out there and compete extremely well with men for same opportunities!” Faridah said.

Adding, They never lied when they said: “Abakyala Bazira (Women are heroes).”

She also applauded men who value and extend support to women.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Life & Style

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top