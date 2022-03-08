We face hardships because we are the strongest- Nakazibwe

Celebrated media personality Faridah Nakazibwe, has unchained women who feel inferior after facing many hardships.

While celebrating the 2022 International Women’s day on March 8 , the NTV news anchor who is also the Mwasuze Mutya host has praised women’s heroic spirits for facing all hard ship and still be capable of competing for equal opportunities with men.

“God knew women were the strongest and gave us the strongest battles.

Imagine the pains we have to go through every month for just being a woman. Imagine growing something in your belly for 9 months with all its challenges. Imagine giving birth, raising children, managing a family, yet still manage to go out there and compete extremely well with men for same opportunities!” Faridah said.

Adding, They never lied when they said: “Abakyala Bazira (Women are heroes).”

She also applauded men who value and extend support to women.

