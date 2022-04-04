Flona, Bafana come strong on speed controlle

First rising Afro pop star Flona has leveled up her game with a dancehall banger alongside self dancehall pundit Ziza Bafana.

The song, speed controlle is a synergy between two music genres, Afro Pop and dancehall with captivating mature lyrics for love birds and lonely dance animals with a sense for good music.

Produced by producer Diggy Bour and Rinex, the song exposes Flona to dance hall lovers and also keeps the Bafana name active as he has done successful collabos with secular musician turned gospel artist Zani Brown among others.

It is also the quickest route to remind music lovers that Flona has the right energy and potential to keep the music game and Bafana did come back for good.

In no time, speed controlle is going to become both a TikTok and bedroom anthem as lovers will use Bafana’s verse lyrics to beg for love.

