Ugandan scoops ‘People’s Choice’ BIC Art Master Award

Kansiime Brian posses with his potraits alongside Officials from BIC.

The BIC Art Master competition has been held in Africa every year since 2017. The competition celebrates the creativity and originality of artists who find inspiration in creating masterpieces using BIC’s Stationery, Lighters, and Shaver products.

Uganda’s Brian Kansiime emerged this best of the ‘people’s choice’ with his piece entitled “Life.”

The piece, which Kansiime calls “Carmella”, named after the person he drew, depicts the true definition of a young girl’s happiness.  It was chosen by online voters as their best. He received a cash prize of USD 500 (approx. UGX 1.8m) and an artistry kit.

The competition attracted 5,242 entries submitted by more than 2,400 artists from 47 African countries.

Kansiime being handed the dummy check.

Paloma Lengema, the African Queen Marketing Manager handed Kansiime his prize during a press conference today at the African Queen Limited Headquarters in Namanve. African Queen the distributors of BIC products in Uganda.

“One of the things I look at while drawing a piece is happiness so Carmella has a very nice smile, happy in the art piece. She is a model with natural hair.”

Benin’s Fatiou Aboudou was the overall winner, chosen by judges for his “Black Lion,” a half-man half-lion portrait. He won himself $1,000 USD and a personalized gallery to showcase his artwork

 

 

 

 

 

