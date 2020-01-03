UNCC Revamps Nommo Gallery

The Nommo Gallery was founded and established in 1964. It is Uganda’s national art gallery and a component of the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC).

The Nommo Gallery features works of art by Ugandan and foreign artists.

An exhibition has been going on since December 21, 2019, to end on January 20, 2020. It opens every day at 10.00am and goes on till late.

The theme of the exhibition is: “The long wait.” The exhibition features different exciting art pieces.

Participating artists include Ismail Kateregga, Paul Kintu, Dennis Lubwama, Charles Kamya, George Kabonge, Shira Damulira and many others.

While launching the exhibition on December 21, the Director UNCC, Francis Peter Ojede, said despite the fact that the Nommo gallery had existed for so long, it had not been so popular among members of the public.

“We decided to renovate this place so that it can meet international standards,” he said.

Ojede said that the place would offer a platform for upcoming artists.

“In future we will send out a program so you can bring your children so that they can perfect their talents through more training because you all know art is a calling,” he said.

