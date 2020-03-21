UNCC Board emulates Jesus’ last supper during breakfast meeting

As the world prepares for Easter celebrations, National Theatre’s board members served its staff in a breakfast meeting held at the National Theater CICP room on 18th March.

The board emulated Jesus’ last supper with his disciples when he washed their feet by serving all the workers with a delicious breakfast.

It was just before the Passover festival, Jesus knew that the time for him to leave this world to go his father had come, he got up from the meal, poured water into a basin and began to wash his disciples’ feet, drying them with the towel that was wrapped around him.

The essence was to create a way of bonding with the staff and to encourage them work harder.

Unlikely for the first time, all the eight board members like; Sam Kelo Okello, Kiyimba Musisi, Usher Wilson Owere, Bilabakuzi Edson, Kato MUTEBI Fred, Juliana Nawomo, Kyobutunju Juliet and Mbabazi cissy were present.

Archbishop Stephen Kazimba emphasized that God is the source of culture because he created Food, clothing which are part of culture.

“God is the source of culture, he is for culture, he is also above culture and he is against culture because of those negative elements that are inserted in like witch craft. I also support culture”

The Executive Director National Theatre Francis Ojede adds that the idea of the breakfast meeting was to breed the gap between their staff and board and emulate how Jesus served his disciples on the last supper.

“The idea of Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) being poor should be history. We are sitting on gold, as UNCC we can sustain ourselves and breed the gap between the board and staff.”

Easter or Resurrection Sunday, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary

John 13:1-17, Jesus Washes His Disciples’ Feet

13: 1: It was just before the Passover Festival. Jesus knew that the hour had come for him to leave this world and go to the Father. Having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end.

2: The evening meal was in progress, and the devil had already prompted Judas, the son of Simon Iscariot, to betray Jesus.

3: Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God;

4: so he got up from the meal, took off his outer clothing, and wrapped a towel around his waist.

5: After that, he poured water into a basin and began to wash his disciples’ feet, drying them with the towel that was wrapped around him.

6: He came to Simon Peter, who said to him, “Lord, are you going to wash my feet?”

7: Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.”

8: “No,” said Peter, “you shall never wash my feet.”

Jesus answered, “Unless I wash you, you have no part with me.”

9: “Then, Lord,” Simon Peter replied, “not just my feet but my hands and my head as well!”

10: Jesus answered, “Those who have had a bath need only to wash their feet; their whole body is clean. And you are clean, though not every one of you.”

11 For he knew who was going to betray him, and that was why he said not everyone was clean.

12: When he had finished washing their feet, he put on his clothes and returned to his place. “Do you understand what I have done for you?” he asked them.

13: “You call me ‘Teacher’ and ‘Lord,’ and rightly so, for that is what I am.

14: Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet.

15: I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.

16: Very truly I tell you, no servant is greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him.

17: Now that you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them.

Comments

comments