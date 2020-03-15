Arts
UNCC promotes environmental conservation through art
Uganda National Cultural Center celebrated the first curated annual School Art Magazine Awards on March 15 under the theme “Beauty and its wild.”
The event attracted elite schools from Kampala and its environs including Taibah International School, Kampala Parents, Munta Royal College Bombo, Green hill Academy, Seven hills Academy, Ambrossoli Academy, Galaxy Academy and Montessori Pre-school.
Berlin drew a baby as an animal that is being chased wildly. It portrayed human beings as animals or something uncontrollable.
Musiitwa added: “UNCC works mostly with preservation of culture but you cannot promote and popularize what doesn’t exist. We have to preserve so that there is something tangible to promote.”
“The winning piece was comprehensive, packed, unpacked, repacked, uncovered and defined the event today because we are working with children. As a curator, I try to read behind the minds and many approached wildlife in a unique way,” added Balimosi.