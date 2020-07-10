Connect with us

Burundi’s Bernice “the Bell” to grace Tuliwamu online concert

Bernice-The-Bell-Courtesy-Photo.jpg

Burundi’s award winning top vocalist Bernice “The Bell” is set to perform at the first ever Tuliwamu online concert in Uganda that is set for  11th July, 2020.

Bernice who is the recipient of 2019 Burundi’s famed Isanganiro Award will be performing live alongside Ugandan musicians who include afro souls Giovanni Kiyingi, Andereya Baguma, Kenneth Mugabi of Naaki Fame among other artistes,

Suzan Kerunen the concert curator revealed that Bernice will be joined by Pearl Rhythm stagecoach artists in Uganda and friends in the diaspora in a concert that seeks to give a platform to artistes who have been silenced by covid-19 outbreak.

Kerunen noted that Covid 19 pandemic continues to sideline the arts but artists still have a greater role to play in bringing back sanity to society. “We can’t allow to be silenced by covid and we believe we can awaken our cultural values and soothing heartbroken societies with art therapy while taking advantage of available digital resources and platforms, to reach as many societies as possible and lending a helping hand to orphanages, refugees, schools, Universities and the general public with art that adds value to lives” she noted

Line Up

Artistes will include Kinobe Herbert(USA), Sarah Ndagire(UK), Seby Ntege(UK), Bernice the Bell(Burundi/Institute France Burundi), Miggade Aloysius(Ug), Achiro Daphine(Ug), Andereya Baguma(Ug) Infectious(Ug), Suzan Kerunen(Ug), Hakim and Sekassi(Ug), Obina Charles and Haka Mukiga(Ug), Aborigins(Australia), Kenneth Mugabi(Ug) WD Alzain( Sudan Khartoum/ Institute France Soudan/ Goethe Institute Khartoum) , Giovanni Kiyingi(Ug/USA), Faizal Mostrixx( Ug)

 

 

 

 

