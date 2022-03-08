Connect with us
Mao opens case against comedy group Bizonto

Mao opens case against comedy group Bizonto

Democratic Party President Nobert Mao says he has opened a case of threatening violence against the comedy group Bizonto following the group’s publication of a skit in which he alleges they were referring to him.

In the skit, Bizonto accuse a pseudo character named Mau Mau of working as a hired mercenary to break up the opposition.

In a Twitter post, Mao says: “I have filed a formal complaint with the Police against the hate-mongering NUP/KY Choir known as Bizonto Comedy for threatening my life in their skit on YouTube. They used all sorts of innuendo to sully my character and ended by threatening to kill me.”

The DP President has earned notoriety or popularity, depending on who you ask, for launching vicious attacks on National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership as Well as FDC’s Dr. Kizza Besigye.

