G77+China Summit; Minister advises UCAA to seek government support

The State Minister for Transport and Works, Joy Kabatsi, has advised the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) to ask for more financial support from the government in order to speed up the ongoing works at Entebbe International Airport ahead of the G77+China Summit.

“Highlight issues that you need us to work on so that I can take them to cabinet, to the President, because all eyes are on Uganda,” Kabasi said. She made the remarks last week while inspecting the ongoing works at Entebbe International Airport.

Uganda will in April host over 100 delegates from over 50 countries for the G77+ China Summit.

Kabatsi inspected the new departure and arrival halls and also checked on security measures at the airport including the UCAA’s readiness to host over 100 heads of state.

Kabatsi appreciated the work the UCAA engineers but expressed concern over what she referred to as small parking space for the guests.

She added: “Those who know have assured us so we rely on you the engineers that planes will be parked and all we need is commitment and we move on.”

Eng. Ayub Sooma, the Director Airports & Aviation said the delay in the works was due to alternations in the expansion plan as well as weather conditions.

“In order to cope up with the current traffic demands of passengers and cargo, today our arrivals and departures are congested. We have, therefore, re-modified the terminal building,” Sooma said.

He added: “The works are being executed under an Exim bank loan. We had other negotiations and that brought about some delays but we are the taking necessary measures to have them completed very soon”

The construction of the cargo terminal was due for completion last year in December.

