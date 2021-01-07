Katikiro, WWF Urge effective fight against natural world encroachment

The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has showed concern over the increasing encroachement upon the natural world within the kingdom and Uganda at large.

Mayiga noted that the innitail natural beauty of the country will soon turn out to be a myth if no action is taken to have it restored.

As part of the restoration mechanisms, the katikiro urged the population to stop the use of single use plastics and kaveera citing that it should be a collective effort that should be spearheaded by all institutions regardless of being private, NGO’s or government instititutions.

“Acquire a water bottle and learn the behavior of refilling as opposed to using and damping. All institutions in Buganda should institute Kaveera check points and not allow Kaveera in their premises. This will not only keep the envitronmnet clean but groom citezens who are enviromentally conscouse,” he said.

Speaking at a patnership launch ceremony between Buganda Kingdom and World Wide Fund for Nature at Bulange Gardens Mengo on Thursday morning, the Katikiro noted that they intend to work towards nature recovery not just in the Kingdom but Uganda at large.

He further said that in addition to climatic hazzards such as floods and landslides, the continuos abuse of the natural world has also brought about other deadly negative effects hence a call for effective action.

“As you can see, the situation is not good at all. We need a collective response to end this crisis.Additionally, the frequency and number of new zoonotic diseases, originating in animals and transmitted to people, has risen drastically over the last century,” he said.

He however added that if an effective fight is to be attained, the root causes of the attacks on the natural world such as unemplyment among youths and large conversion of natural forest land to agriculture must be addressed first.

“Youths unemployment and poverty is leading to destruction of forests, wild animals (someof which are our totems) and wetlands in search of sand and clay, charoal, timber and bushmeat are one of the challenges we should address first,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, In the wake of the deadly covid 19 pandemic, the katikiro called upon every household in the country to plant a lemon or citrus tree citing that it wont only boast the home economy and health but also contribute to nature recovery of a green Buganda and Uganda at large.

“I also call upon our Government to step up conservation of the remaining forests and water bodies as well as prevail over the Private sector’s manufacturing and importation of polythene bags/papers,” he said.

