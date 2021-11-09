Connect with us
Celebrated Mexican film-maker Allende visits Uganda, touched by natural diversity and warm hospitality

News Feature

Celebrated Mexican film-maker Allende visits Uganda, touched by natural diversity and warm hospitality

Published on

Arturo (left) with a colleague and artist Owek. Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi at his Nnyanzi Art Studio


Renowned Mexican filmmaker, environmentalist and social media campaigner Arturo Islas Allende has heaped praise on Uganda’s tourism attractions as everything anyone who loves nature would wish for.

In an brief interaction with legendary visual artist Owek. Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi at his Nnyanzi Art Studio at the National Theater Crafts Village, Allende said, he has been filming nature over the last ten years, but he feels Uganda is a special place because of her diverse wildlife as well as the warm and welcoming attitudes of the Ugandan people.

“Uganda is a special place. Ugandans are beautiful and amazing people,” Allende said on entering Nnyanzi Art Studio. This is the first time the celebrated film-maker is visiting Uganda. His visit was arranged by tourism promoter Fanny Martinez known for bringing here internationally recognised celebrities.

Allende was visibly wowed by the art and crafts on display, going by the emotional comments he scripted about some pieces he spotted including an egg tray made by women in Bwindi. Besides the egg tray, he also took with him two signed limited edition serigraphs by Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi titled “Joyful Pounder” and “Wildlove.”

Arturo Islas Allende (middle) with colleagues admire the egg tray made Women from Bwindi forest

Allende said afterwards that: “Uganda is a great country. It is a very special place for me because it has elephants, gorillas, chimpanzees, all kind of snakes. That’s the reason that it is the Pearl of Africa,” Allende told Owek. Nnyanzi.

Apart from hosting the popular ‘Survivor Mexico’ TV show back home in Mexico, Allende has built a reputation as an environmental campaigner around the Spanish-speaking world and the king of vitalization using his vast social media and television following.

Now in Uganda to shoot a film, Allende is also pursuing opportunities to sell Uganda’s tourism attractions to the estimated 550 million Spanish speaking people around the world where Uganda had no presence.

His presence is considered an opportunity to extend Uganda’s attractions in the Spanish speaking World.

Amos Wekesa of the Ugandalodges.com could not miss to highlight the importance of Artulo’s presence in Uganda.

Wekesa posted on his Facebook page saying: “Artulo is one of the top ten content creators in the Spanish speaking World. When he does stuff, It can reach between 350m and 500m people in 3 months and that’s what we want to achieve for Uganda.”

