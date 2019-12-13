Brexit a sure deal after UK Torries secure overwhelming victory

The Conservatives led by Boris Johnson secured 47 more seats in the lower House of Parliament, at the expense of Labour which lost 59 seats, to achieve enough votes needed by drive the Brexit agenda at their pace without having to rely on alliances with other parties.

According to the bbc.com, European leaders have expressed sadness that the UK is living to its dream of breaking away. But some have also breathed with relief that the disruption and uncertainty caused by Brexit is about to end.

According to UK media Johnson wants to achieve Brexit by December 2020, but that he will embark on negotiations by January 2020.

