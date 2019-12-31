Deadline for submitting entries of celebrating Womanhood Film Awards 2020 is 5th January, 2020

More in News
-
Life & Style
Maestro Warsama Hassan Djibouti’s Future Footballer
Djibouti’s midfield is being led by Warsama Hassan the RFC Seraing player in Belgium is giving...
-
News
6 MPs lose seats after major court ruling
Breaking News: The Constitutional Court in Kampala has ordered six Members of Parliament (MPs), including one...
-
News
Shincheonji Church of Jesus Condemns Blasphemous Pastor Jun Kwang Hoon
Deeds of Satan the Devil that Oppose God Must Disappear from the Earth Devilish deeds of...
-
News
Mufti Mubajje warns parents on children and gadgets
The Mufti of Uganda Sheik Ramadhan Shaban Mubajje has urged parents to guide their children on...
-
News
Lawyer Mabirizi wants EC boss removed
Controversial city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has rushed to the High Court seeking for the interim...
Advertisement
Columnists
Ikebesi Omoding
Time is now to take action about pollution in Kampala
By Ikebesi OmodingNovember 20, 2019
Ikebesi Omoding
Atanasi Sapat goes back to the village after the attack
By Ikebesi OmodingNovember 18, 2019
Business
Ugandans are more indebted than Uganda
By Ramathan GgoobiNovember 6, 2019
Columnists
Incomparable Rev. Kefa Sempangi
By Ikebesi OmodingOctober 20, 2019
Columnists
Before and after a decision
By Sekka BagendaOctober 15, 2019
Advertisement