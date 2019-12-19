EC to Conduct Students’ Council Elections

The Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) in partnership with the Electoral Commission (EC) will between 20th and 23rd December conduct elections for the 31st National Students Executive Council (NEC) at St. Mary’s College Kisubi in Wakiso district.

While addressing journalists on Thursday afternoon at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the MoES Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza revealed that there is no age limit to contestants. However, in a bid to grant opportunities to young students, he noted, those that have served at the National Students Executive Council before should not contest for any position.

“We have no age limit but because we want to give chance to young students, we came up with a regulation that those that have been at the National Students Executive Council before should not contest for any position,” Kakooza said.

When asked why it was the EC to conduct the elections Kazooza said: “Internal conflicts between the NEC members led to protracted court engagements and eventually court ordered that the elections be conducted by the Electoral Commission by December 2019.”

The council will have 14 members including the President, Vice President, General and vice secretaries, Speakers and others.

Delegates from institutions of learning that are not accredited with National Council for Higher Education are not allowed to participate.

Nomination of candidates was done and 52 candidates are vying for the respective posts. Campaigns take place on the 21st and elections are to be held on the 22nd of December.

