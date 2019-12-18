I am Focused on Party Building-Akena

The Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) has vowed to build and revive the party and renewal of its structures

While addressing the press at Uganda house the party headquarters Jimmy Akena said he is focused on strengthening the party and renewal of its structures through the strengthening of its firm foundation and grassroots mobilization.

Akena added “we have had regional trainings and consultations of party leaders across the country in the Sub regions of West Nile, Greater Teso, Lango, Acholi, Bukedi, Toro Kigezi Ankole, Rwenzori and Bunyoro. Which has enabled us to boost our grass root connections all over the country as well as identifying key challenges”.

“The workable and practical solutions given by our local leaders are into he process of implementation to tighten and build the party” said Akena.

Amidst challenges like lack of funding from the Milton Obote foundation which was regarded as one of the economic arms of UPC, Civil and Commercial cases in courts filed to antagonize his leadership among others, Akena vowed to revive and build the party.

“ UPC under my leadership has faced a number of challenges where the economic arm of the party the Milton Obote Foundation (MOF) jealously worked hard and terminated my membership which I went to court and was reinstated, they have refused to fund our party activities civil and commercial court cases but I can assure you we will revive this party” said Akena

Akena also announced that he will be rerunning for the party presidency a decision that will be taken by the delegates conference that is to happen in May 2020

