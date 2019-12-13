Connect with us

Rugunda visits flood victims, rallies govt agencies

Dr. Rugunda giving out blankets to survivors of Bundibugyo floods

Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda yesterday visited victims of last week’s Bundibugyo floods that left 17 people dead and over 6000 displaced.

Dr. Rugunda met the victims at Semliki secondary school where thousands are being housed and given relief assistance. He gave out blankets and other essential items to the flood survivors in a symbolic show of solidarity with the survivors.

Rugunda used his visit to urge all government agencies to urgently respond to the plight of the people of Bundibugyo and ensure that social services such as transport services, health services are restored.

He said: “All actors must now come in quickly to ensure that urgent water, sanitation and health services are restored to prevent diseases like cholera and dysentery from breaking out.”

Background

Premier Rugunda witnessing the after effects of the floods that brought down rocks into Semliki valley

On Friday December 6, 2019, heavy rains hit Bundibugyo and continued for over 20 hours till December 7, the following day. The resultant flooding destroyed houses, displaced over 4000 people and killed at least 17 people . The floods swept away crop gardens, places of worship, and Cocoa gardens were

