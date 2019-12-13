Rugunda visits flood victims, rallies govt agencies

Dr. Rugunda met the victims at Semliki secondary school where thousands are being housed and given relief assistance. He gave out blankets and other essential items to the flood survivors in a symbolic show of solidarity with the survivors.

Rugunda used his visit to urge all government agencies to urgently respond to the plight of the people of Bundibugyo and ensure that social services such as transport services, health services are restored.

He said: “All actors must now come in quickly to ensure that urgent water, sanitation and health services are restored to prevent diseases like cholera and dysentery from breaking out.”

