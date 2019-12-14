Connect with us

Speaker Kadaga asks Museveni to save Murchison falls

Speaker Kadaga asks Museveni to save Murchison falls

Rebecca Kadaga asks Museveni to reject Murchison dam

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has thrown her weight behind opponents of the proposed Murchison power dam by signing a petition against the project.

She has also rallied President Museveni in a tweet to reject the plan to destroy the iconic falls.

The Speaker has made her position clear on the issue since it became public.

In her communication from the chair at the start of Parliament sitting on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 Speaker Kadaga said that conservationists had petitioned the government to stop the planned construction of a hydro-electricity power dam at the falls as the construction would affect the ecosystem and tourism in the area.

“We asked the Minister of Energy to come to Parliament and give us a conclusive report on the matter about these plans to construct a dam, however she has not,” Kadaga said.

She added that there were reports that the government has plans to conduct a feasibility study before deciding on whether or not to build the dam.

“This is unacceptable because people fervently decried the decision, the country wants know urgently and therefore the Minister must come and explain to the country,” she said.

