Traffic jam worsens as Christmas nears

Masaka road Jams

It is December 23 and most roads are now heading out of Kampala as many Ugandans return to their villages to celebrate Christmas from there.

For many, it is not just about celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is about getting together as families and reflecting on issue that affect them.

It is also a time to break away from the routines of the city to the tranquillity of rural Uganda

Traffic jam is being reported along all highways, with the road heading west the most affected.

Let us take this opportunity to remind you that over 95 percent of road accidents in Uganda are caused by human error. Be calm, courteous and sensible as you drive.

We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy 2020.

Masaka road jams

