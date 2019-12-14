Connect with us

Trump most likely to be impeached

US President Donald Trump is likely to become only the fourth president to be impeached after the House Judiciary Committee of the US Congress approved two impeachment charges against him.

In the abuse of power article, Trump is accused of soliciting a foreign country to help him politically by trying to force Ukraine to launch a corruption investigation into his political rival Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender.

In the 2nd charge, he is accused of obstructing Congress by failing to co-operate with the House investigation.

The judiciary Committee vote means that the bill is set to move to the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives for a full vote next week, in which Trump is likely to be impeached.

Trump is the fourth US president in history to face impeachment, the most recent being President Richard Nixon who resigned shortly before the vote in 1974.

But while speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump dismissed the process as a “sham” and a “hoax”. He described Democrats as a party of hate.

But Trump is unlikely to be removed from office because Democrats lack the numbers required in the upper house – the Senate to convict him. This is especially after tge debate and voting in the house committee has moved along party lines.

