Eight health camps organized ahead of Museveni’s historical walk

The Ministry of Health has deployed various doctors in eight various health- breaks centres ahead of President Museveni’s historical walk.

Between 4th and 10th January, the fountain of honor is expected to lead veterans, youth and well-wishers in historic walk code named “Africa Kwetu” from Garamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibaale district in remembrance of the routes that the National Resistance Army (NRA) fighters used during the liberation struggle.

The President shall walk through the seven districts of Wakiso, Nakaseke, Mityana, Kiboga, Kasandha, Mubende and Kakumiro covering almost 195km

The president and the trekkers are expected to camp at 8 sites

David Kayongo who has represented the Ministry of Health urged trekkers to take extra care of their health and hygiene especially during the campsite interactions.

“We have put measures in place to handle emergencies and have deployed doctors. We urge the public to take care especially avoiding body contacts since there will be a lot of sweating. People with diabetes of hypertension should be cautious and take it slow,” he said.

During breaks at the various campsites, the President and other veterans will address the trekkers about Uganda’s liberation journey with emphasis on the role of various organisations including The Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) and the National Resistance Movement.

