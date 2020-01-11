The government of Iran has made a rare admission the its army shot down the Ukranian passenger aircraft with a missile on Wednesday in which all 176 passengers on board died.

A tween by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani today’s Saturday morning dropped the bombshell admission.

The admission has been described as a rare gesture by a government at the height of a dispute between Tehran and Washington. Experts say the admission is meant to de-escalate tensions and pressure on the government that would be taken advantage of by foreign enemy forces.

