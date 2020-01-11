Connect with us

Iran admits it shot down the civilian aircraft

News

Iran admits it shot down the civilian aircraft

Avatar
Published on

The government of Iran has made a rare admission the its army shot down the Ukranian passenger aircraft with a missile on Wednesday in which all 176 passengers on board died.

A tween by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani today’s Saturday morning dropped the bombshell admission.

The admission has been described as a rare gesture by a government at the height of a dispute between Tehran and Washington. Experts say the admission is meant to de-escalate tensions and pressure on the government that would be taken advantage of by foreign enemy forces.

 

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Editor

Why 2019 has been a good year
By December 31, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Time is now to take action about pollution in Kampala
By November 20, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Atanasi Sapat goes back to the village after the attack
By November 18, 2019

Business

Ugandans are more indebted than Uganda
By November 6, 2019

Columnists

Incomparable Rev. Kefa Sempangi
By October 20, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top