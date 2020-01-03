Iran vows revenge over Gen. Soleimani’s killing

The-leader-of-the-Islamic-Revolution-Ayatollah-Seyyed-Ali-Khamenei photo by AgenciesIran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has vowed that his country shall take revenge over the ruthless murder of the Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Brigade, General Qasem Soleimani by the US Air force.

General Soleimani was killed early on Friday with other six members following a US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport.

The Iranian state TV carried a statement by Khamenei where he called Soleimani ‘the international face of resistance’

“The great and courage Commander General Qasem Soleimani was martyred this morning. He attained martyrdom after years of sincere and courageous struggle in the battlefields. I express my deep condolences on the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Brigade General Qasemi Soleimani” reads part of the message.

“He was a prominent model of an educated person in the School of Islam and also School of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and dedicated all his life for the sake of the Almighty God” the message adds

Khamenei said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take tough revenge on criminals over the martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani”

He said that Iran will endear the sublime name and memory of General Qasem Soleimani and others who were martyred in the incident especially Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and other forces of the PMU.

“I announce three days of public mourning in the country and once again express my deep condolences to his bereaved families”

Soleimani is believed to have been a key figure in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

