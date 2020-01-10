Kyagulanyi promises to fight back if Police don’t respect the law

The Kyadondo East legislator, who also doubles as the leader of the People Power pressure group, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobiwine has promised to retaliate in case the Police do not respect what was agreed upon during the joint meeting at the Electoral Commission (EC) this week.

“I repeat. We shall continue following the law and respecting it and follow all necessary steps. But if Police continue brutalizing us we shall defend ourselves,” he said.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks while addressing the press at his office in Kamwokya shortly after engaging in a meeting with the EC and police officials at EC headquarters in Kampala.

“Police admitted that whatever they have been doing is out of the law and they promised to change and it is the EC who are standing their test since they are the overseer of the elections in Uganda,” he added.

This came just days after Police foiled Kyagulanyi’s consultation meetings in different parts of the country which EC had earlier on cleared him, over his intention of aspiring for the highest office in the Country.

Police claimed that Kyagulanyi did not adhere to the guidelines set out in the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

On Monday the police foiled Kyagulany’s meeting in Gayaza, Wakiso district. He later announced the cancellation of the Gulu meeting for what he called intimidation of his supporters by the police and other security agencies.

He was arrested in Lira where the meeting was foiled on the orders of the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

Kyagulanyi said that in Lira, Police deployed people whom he called ‘goons’ dressed in People Power T-shirts and having People Power with the intention of attacking him and his supporters.

“We were saved by our smart phones. When we posted pictures of these goons on social media they withdrew,” he said. “I urge each and every one to make good use of your smart phones because it can save you and Uganda at large.”

He said he would reschedule his consultation program for his presidential bid and announce very soon.

“We shall reschedule and serve copies to the EC and Police and we expect those (Police) to respect because whenever we have been writing our letters to some District Police Commander (DPC), they didn’t reply to us,” he said.

