Connect with us

New supreme court justices take oaths

News

New supreme court justices take oaths

Avatar
Published on

President Museveni poses for photographs with the newly confirmed justices and the principal Judge

The three newly appointed justices of the Supreme Court have taken their oaths of allegiance to the State of Uganda at a ceremony in State House in Entebbe.

President Yoweri Museveni presided over the swearing in ceremony of the three newly appointed justices of the Supreme Court as well as the new Principal Judge.

New and Old: The new Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija, left, with President Museveni and outgoing Principal judge Yorokamu Bamwine

Recently President Museveni elevated justices Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Percy Night Tuhaise from the Court of Appeal to become justices of the Supreme Court and also appointed Dr. Mike Chibita, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to the Supreme Court bench.
The new principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija, was also sworn in at a colourful ceremony held at State House in Entebbe. He replaces retired justice Yorokam Bamwine.

Museveni said: “I congratulate the new Justices for elevation to the highest court and salute outgoing Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine for a job well done. I am glad that God and history have given me an opportunity to participate in rebuilding Uganda’s Judiciary.”

The Supreme Court is set for even more changes as the term of the current Chief Justice Bert Katureebe is set to expire in June this year.

Early this year Justice Eldad Mwangusya, retired on January 3, but has been given a three-month extension to clear pending work.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Koikoi Prepares to face the Sergeant Major over Col. Chokoler
By January 13, 2020

Editor

Why 2019 has been a good year
By December 31, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Time is now to take action about pollution in Kampala
By November 20, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Atanasi Sapat goes back to the village after the attack
By November 18, 2019

Business

Ugandans are more indebted than Uganda
By November 6, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top