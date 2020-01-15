New supreme court justices take oaths

The three newly appointed justices of the Supreme Court have taken their oaths of allegiance to the State of Uganda at a ceremony in State House in Entebbe.

President Yoweri Museveni presided over the swearing in ceremony of the three newly appointed justices of the Supreme Court as well as the new Principal Judge.

Recently President Museveni elevated justices Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Percy Night Tuhaise from the Court of Appeal to become justices of the Supreme Court and also appointed Dr. Mike Chibita, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to the Supreme Court bench.

The new principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija, was also sworn in at a colourful ceremony held at State House in Entebbe. He replaces retired justice Yorokam Bamwine.

Museveni said: “I congratulate the new Justices for elevation to the highest court and salute outgoing Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine for a job well done. I am glad that God and history have given me an opportunity to participate in rebuilding Uganda’s Judiciary.”

The Supreme Court is set for even more changes as the term of the current Chief Justice Bert Katureebe is set to expire in June this year.

Early this year Justice Eldad Mwangusya, retired on January 3, but has been given a three-month extension to clear pending work.

