NIRA, NAGRIC get new boards of directors

The cabinet has approved the appointment of new persons to the boards of two government agencies – the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) as well as for the National Animal Genetic Resources Center (NAGRC) and the Data Bank.

This was contained in the cabinet resolutions communique that was released by the Uganda media centre this week.

According to the statement, cabinet sat on January 13 and approved Joseph Biribonwa, the former vice chairperson of the Electoral Commission that was led by Eng. Badru Kiggundu will chair the NIRA board and will be deputised by former Kalangala district woman MP Ruth Nvumetta Kavuma.

Other members of the NIRA board are Bemanya Twebaze, the Administrator General as the representative of URSB. James Saaka, NIRA’s ED, will be another member while Drr. Paul Kintu from the Internal Affairs Ministry and Dr Chris Ndatira Mukiza , the ED of UBOS, will represent their respective agencies.

Two other members of the public were appointed to the NIRA board. They are: Betty Kivumbi Nannyonga and Major General Apollo Kasita.

Meanwhile, during the same cabinet meeting, Dr. Johnson Nkuhe was given thee more years to chair the board of the Entebbe based National Animal Genetic Resources Center (NAGRC) and Data Bank.

Dr. Juliet Sentumbwe, the Director of Animal Resources, Teddy Alako for Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development and Dr. Charles Legu, the Director of NAGRIC will be the secretary.

Others appointed are former MP Loice Biira Bwambale, Ben Anyama, Kibeedi Kabral, Ssenozi Robert.

James Oluka was approved to represent National Agriculture Research Organization (NARO), while Paul Ssekyewa will represent of fish breeders and Doctor Herman Sekiwunga will represent animal breeders.

