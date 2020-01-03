Over 2000 fail UPDF recruitment in Mukono

Over 2000 youths from greater Mukono areas of Kayunga, Buvuma, Mukono and Buikwe failed to join the Uganda People’s Defence Force over failure to meet required qualifications.

The recruitment exercise that took place on the Thursday January 2 at Mukono District headquarters saw just 111 join the force out of the 3000 that had turned up.

Meanwhile Mukono district Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Fred Bamwine revealed that he is to organize mind set change lessons that will see those that didn’t successfully go through, to channel their energies towards other productive areas.

The Head of UPDF Team Five recruitment Brig. Winston Byaruhanga informed successful recruits that their future lies on disciplin as it’s the backbone of armed forces.

“It’s the spiritual or conceptual will you put into the training that will help you overcome the physical challenges you will encounter,” Byaruhanga said.

The lack of qualifications in Mukono however contrasts with the situation in other places such as Kampala where the force had a problem of selecting applicants because many possessed the required qualifications. Many of the applicants possessed degrees including from science backgrounds.

