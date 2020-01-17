PLE candidature increases

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the results for the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations declaring an increase in the number of candidates over the previous year.

While addressing the public, the UNEB Chairperson, Prof. Mary Okwakol, noted that the number of candidates increases year by year with the girl child dominating at primary level.

“Candidates continue to increase year by year and more girls have continued to remain in school at least up to PLE level,” Okwakol said.

A total of 695,804 candidates from 13475 centres were registered last year to sit for the PLE. Of these 69,243 passed in division one, 318,155 in division two, 140,420 in division three, 89,332 in division four, and 66,152 students were ungraded or failed completely. A total of 12,502 did not show up to sit for their exams over unknown reasons.

UNEB also registered 62 inmates. Of these only 52 candidates sat for the exams with no candidate passing in division one, 31 passed in division two, 19 obtained division three, four in division four and two were ungraded.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary the UNEB, Daniel Odongo, noted that although the examination process was conducted smoothly, some cases of malpractice were recorded with 99.9 percent being external assistances to students by third parties and 61 people have so far been arrested and charged.

In regard to this, Odongo cautioned the public to continue being resistant to malpractices and promised that the hunt would not stop.

“UNEB wishes to warn that from now on, the perpetrators of examination malpractices will be hunted down and brought to book,” Odongo said.

