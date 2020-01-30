Police hunt their own over the killing of a teenager in Central Uganda

The police are on the hunt for the Officer in Charge of Bukuya Police Station ASP Franco Obbu over the death of Patick Manihiro, a 13 year old male juvenile and a pupil of Bukuya Primary School killed by a stray bullet.

It is alleged that on January 28, at around 6:00pm, the police received calls from residents of Bukuya town, Kasanda district, about an aggressive dog that was threatening to attack and injure residents.

In response, ASP Obbu, who happened to be the officer in charge confronted and fired at the vicious dog but unfortunately the bullet missed the intended target and instead caught and killed Manihiro on spot.

Immediately after the tragedy, Obbu dropped the gun and disappeared from the scene and his whereabouts are still unknown.

The Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has condemned the act and cautioned Obbu’s friends and relatives to turn him in.

“We believe our officer should have handled the matter in a better way. We urge him to come out of hiding and hand himself to the nearest police unit. We would also like to caution any friends and relatives to desist from any acts of harboring him but call the police about his whereabouts,” Enanga said.

Enanga said the police grieved with the family of the deceased and promised that the police would do all possible to bring the suspect to book.

“The IGP has extended his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the immediate family, friends and relatives of the late Patick Manihiro. He has also dispatched a team that has reached out to the family and further tasked them to ensure the suspect is traced and brought to justice,” Enanga said.

