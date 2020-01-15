Queen allows Prince Harry to quit, as complex details are worked out

The Queen of England who is the head of the British royal family has given her grandson Prince Harry the green light to step back from senior royal responsibilities and start a new life in Canada.

The Queen made it clear though that she would have loved to see Prince Harry stay in the fold and with tradition as full time working members but that she at the same time respects their desire to live more independent lives.

The Queen said:

‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

‘Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

‘Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

Below is the full statement:

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan shocked the British public and many UK royal fans outside Britain last week when they announced on Instagram that they were stepping back from their senior royal roles to forge a more financially independent lifestyle.

Harry’s announcement, which was made without consulting her grandmother, shocked the British royal family, according to UK media reports.

Over the past couple of days, Harry’s abdication of royal responsibilities has been the biggest news item in the UK. The royal family has been engaged in discussions with Harry and now Canada – their new home to try to agree on finer details of their security.

It is also reported that while Prince Harry will want to live a more financially independent lifestyle from handouts by his father Prince Charles, ongoing talks are likely to limit what he can do with his royal popularity. He is for example likely to be banned from endorsing products.

