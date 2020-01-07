Ugandans pay tribute to Gen. Soleimani

Soleimani’s culture will not die, says Iran Cultural Chancellor

Friends of Iran in Uganda this week thronged the Cultural Counsel of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kololo to join the rest of the world in paying tribute to the late Iranian top army commander General Qasem Soleimani.

General Soleimani, who was believed to be the second most powerful person in Iran, was killed on Friday last week by the US Air strikes at Baghdad’s international airport in Iraq, on orders of the US President Donald Trump.

He was the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Brigade, a force that is responsible for carrying out Iran’s foreign missions

While addressing the congregation, Muhammed Rezor Ghezelsofla, the Iranian Cultural chancellor, said General Soleimani was a manifestation of peace and a role model.

“To his enemies he was seen as a terrorist but to we Iranians and all other peace lovers in the region, General Soleimani has been a protector. He not only loved protecting his country but also other countries in the region who needed help like in Palestine, Iraq, Pakistan and all other countries,” Ghezelsofla said.

Ghezelsofla added that although Soleimani was killed, his culture and his way will remain.

“You can see millions of both of Muslims and non Muslims across the world mourning. He is a package of many people. Americans were mistaken that killing one person could make them achieve their goals but it instead awakened people including Muslims and Christians around the world,” he said.

Ghezelsofla added that Soleiman was seen as an obstacle to colonialism from the west. “He fought against any kind of terrorism, corruption, oppression.”

“I am happy that Ugandans have joined us in commemorating his death because today (Monday) we are here at the Cultural Counsel, and tomorrow Tuesday, the Quran and Itra groups have organised a session at Kampala Road on the same cause and the Pay Any Amount to Save Shiites Ahylbite (PAASSA) have also organised a prayer in Najanankumbi on the same issue,” he added.

Immediately after Soleima’s killing, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei vowed to take severe revenge against the murders (USA).

The great and courage Commander General Qasem Soleimani was martyred this morning. He attained martyrdom after years of sincere and courageous struggle in the battlefields. I express my deep condolences on the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Brigade General Qasemi Soleimani,” he said in his condolence message.

Khamenei went on and appointed General Esmail Ghaani to replace the slained General. Ghaani promised to continue with the work of the late General Suleiman.

“We promise to continue down martyr Soleimani’s path as firmly as before with the help of God, and in return for his martyrdom we aim to get rid of America from the region,” he said after the appointment.

In response, the US President threatened to attack 52 sites in Iran, including cultural sites, should they retaliate.

“We have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture. And if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets… Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” Trump wrote on his twitter handle.

In another tweet on Sunday, Trump said that the United States had just spent USD 2tn on military equipment, which they could use in case Iran retaliates.

“We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!”

The tens of thousands of Iranians who joined the funeral processions in both Tehran and Kerbala we chanting one word ‘revenge’.

What you need to know about general Qasem Soleimani

He is reported to have been raised in poverty in the mountains of eastern Iran in the town of Kerbala.

Because of his ambitions and military genius, he rose from being a construction worker to the ranks of Iran’s military as a young man following the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

According to the 2011 American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy (AEIPP) Research report, Soleimani became known as a war hero and a patriot, risking his life to minimize casualties among his men in the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

His track record includes support of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Soleimani and his commanders were on the front lines in Iraq and his name became synonymous with victories attributed to Iraqi ground forces. He had presented himself as the face of the offensive in Tikrit, a city which fell under ISIS control in 2014.

Long known as the ‘shadow commander’ in Western media, his profile was raised in 2015 as Iranian outlets began releasing his photos in the battlefield guiding the war against ISIS. His face was soon plastered on T-shirts and his name mentioned in Shiite music videos. His power was compared to that of a vice president

By the time of his death, he was 62-year-old leading the elite Quds Force, part of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that also reports to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

What people say about General Soleimani

Professor Adam Ssebyala: Lecturer at Al-Mustafa Islamic College

I have been moved with the death of General Soleimani imagine travelling for an official visit and you are returned in pieces and the killers just jubiliate. This is too bad!

Yusuf Zubairi Sserunjoji: PRO Iranian Cultural Counsel

According to what he has been doing in the Middle East, he has been a man who loves peace and reconciliations; for example in the Kuwait war, Iraq war , Afghanistan, he could go and offer service that is why the Iraq Prime Minister called him. He has been a man with a noble character.

Twaha Mubiru: Gen. Secretary in the office of the Supreme Muft

We are aggrieved and sorry for what happened to our brother in Islam and Iran at large. We condemn what was done and pray that his soul rest in eternal peace.

