Uganda’s Waiswa scoops another Global Debating Award

Waiswa holding his award

Ali Waiswa, a former student of Kabale Institute of Health Science (KIHS) who won the global international debating challenge in 2019, has scooped another award.

He emerged the second in the stiff debating competition that took place during the Bali Asia International Model United Nation debate conference that took place in Bali, Indonesia last week

Waiswa (R) and another winner after the competition

The awards were given to the top five winners who expressed extra-ordinary knowledge while debating on one of the most sensitive topics, Building health infrastructures in developing countries helped him emerge among the best.

“It was competitive but I managed to emerge the second and I received the award titled: Honourable mention of World Health Organisation” the excited Waiswa said

Waiswa and other winners displaying their awards

The conference that was attended by over 600 delegates from different countries was organised by the International Global Network between 18th and 21st January 2020, under the theme: The Evolving of Cultural and Environmental Awareness for a Brighter Future.

Proud to be a Ugandan!!!!

According to the United Nations, Bali Asia International Model United Nations (BAIMUN) is a simulation of an actual United Nations conference, where participants are tasked with solving a global issue through research, drafting, lobbying and debate to pass a suitable ‘resolution’.

In August last year, Waiswa was chosen by a panel of judges as the Best Strategist of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) at the Rotaract Global Model United Nations 2019 conference held in Pokhara, Nepal.

Waiswa said that such conferences promotes sharing of knowledge of international affairs, research, understanding of parliamentary procedures, analytical reasoning, problem solving, professionalism in negotiation, oral and written presentation of ideas.

 

