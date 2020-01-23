UNEB Warns Victims of Withheld PLE Results Against Fraudsters



The Executive Secretary of Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), Daniel Nokrach Odongo has cautioned schools and parents whose results were withheld to be aware of fraudsters that may go on asking for money promising to help them attain their results.

“UNEB would like to warn the public against fraudsters who are asking huge sums of money from parents and schools allegedly to help them get the results released, such persons should be immediately reported to police,” said Odongo.

In the recently released 2019 PLE results, UNEB withheld results of about 1,512 candidates pending completion of investigations.

In a statement that was released on Thursday this week, Odongo said that schools whose results are withheld were notified by the board and that a hearing is being prepared for them to explain their fate.

“The board is preparing to give a hearing on to the affected candidates. Schools and the candidates will be invited to appear before the UNEB examinations security committee on specified dates,” said Odongo.

Odongo further revealed that it’s only those found clean-handed that will have their results released and for those who will be found guilty, UNEB will have their results cancelled.

“After the hearing, those that will be exonerated will have their results released while results of candidates that will be found culpable will be cancelled in accordance with section 4(3) of the UNEB Act Cap 173,” revealed Odongo.

