World mourns US basketball legend Bryant

World mourns US basketball legend Bryant

Kobe died with daughter Gianna 13


Basketball fans around the world are mourning the sudden death of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant who dies in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The accident happened in the city of Calabasas, California USA.

Bryant, 41, was travelling in a private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames.

RIP, Kobe

The LA county sheriff said there were no survivors. Early reports had suggested five people were on board.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, was widely considered one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

Tributes from celebrities and fellow sports stars have been pouring in, many expressing shock at his sudden death.

Moments of silence have been observed at basketball games across the US.

Bryant has also been remembered by gat the Grammy Awards which are being held at the Los Angeles Lakers’ stadium, where the player spent his entire career.

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now,” said Grammys host Alicia Keys.

“Because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

The NBA issued a statement saying it was “devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna” aged 13.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” it said.

