Connect with us

Aviation fraternity equips Entebbe hospital’s Emergence Care Unit

News

Aviation fraternity equips Entebbe hospital’s Emergence Care Unit

Avatar
Published on

Uganda Civil Avition Director General Prof. David Kakuba hands over medical equipment to Dr. Martin Opumar

The Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital has received a boost from the aviation fraternity thanks to its importance as the nearest major hospital to Uganda’s only international airport.

Recently, representatives of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) together with their counterparts from the Aeronautical Information Service Officers Association, handed over  equipment used in emergence rescue unit to the leaders of the regional hospital.

The equipment that comprised 2 oxygen concentrators, 2 patient monitors, a refrigerator and two patient mattresses and other disposable items, were purchased from proceeds of the Aviation health run that was held in Entebbe on November 10, 2019.

The run was held in commemoration of the  the International Civil Aviation Authority’s (ICAO’s) 75th Anniversary.

UCAA’s Manager Public Relations Vianney Luggya observed that the choice of the hospital, was made in view of the fact that it serves as the first point of call in case of any health-related incident that that may happen at Entebbe International Airport requiring emergence evacuation.

He added that the donation fits into the Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy of giving back to the Community in which it emphasizes support to health, religion, education and sports.

“It is important to Uganda Civil Aviation Authority that Entebbe Referral Hospital is well equipped because it is the first point of call in case of any emergency at Entebbe International Airport requiring medical services. Earlier on, UCAA was part of an initiative by the Rotary Club of Entebbe and NAS to equip the emergency unit of the hospital. This is in line with that spirit,” added Luggya.

Organisations that participated  in the Run included Uganda Airlines, NAS, Kajjansi Flying School, Uganda Professional Pilots Association, National Medical Stores, Department of Geological Survey and Mines, EAC Civil Aviation Safety & Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA), Air Serv, Moria Aviation, Rotary Club of Entebbe, Uganda Wildlife Education centre, Kubis Aviation, Entebbe Municipal Council, Uganda Clearing and Forwarding Association, Entebbe Golf Club, Tarco Air, FlyDubai, Mission Aviation Fellowship, Uganda Aviation School, East African Civil Aviation Academy, Prudential Insurance, Gorilla Conservation Centre and China Communications Construction Company.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Koikoi Prepares to face the Sergeant Major over Col. Chokoler
By January 13, 2020

Editor

Why 2019 has been a good year
By December 31, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top