Aviation fraternity equips Entebbe hospital’s Emergence Care Unit

News
Mityana’s new Bishop faces tough challenge
Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda handing over car keys to Bishop James Bukomeko from the His Excellency...
Business
PM Rugunda distances self, son from Ponzi scheme
The Prime Minister of Uganda Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has distanced himself and his son Kwame against...
Health
WWF ’60+ earth hour’ walk against plastic waste
As the rest of the world prepares to commemorate the ’60+Earth Hour’ events that are organised...
News
Government “Bans” Labia Pulling”okusika”
The State Minister for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo has called for a halt on genital...
News
Malawi Poll Cancellation, another Eye-opener
Even if Malawian President Peter Mutharika appeals the constitutional court ruling made by the Judge Healey...
Columnists
Ikebesi Omoding
Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By Ikebesi OmodingJanuary 29, 2020
Ikebesi Omoding
Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By Ikebesi OmodingJanuary 28, 2020
Business
Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By Ikebesi OmodingJanuary 24, 2020
Ikebesi Omoding
Koikoi Prepares to face the Sergeant Major over Col. Chokoler
By Ikebesi OmodingJanuary 13, 2020
Editor
Why 2019 has been a good year
By Ramathan GgoobiDecember 31, 2019
