Aviation fraternity equips Entebbe hospital’s Emergence Care Unit

The Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital has received a boost from the aviation fraternity thanks to its importance as the nearest major hospital to Uganda’s only international airport.

Recently, representatives of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) together with their counterparts from the Aeronautical Information Service Officers Association, handed over equipment used in emergence rescue unit to the leaders of the regional hospital.

The equipment that comprised 2 oxygen concentrators, 2 patient monitors, a refrigerator and two patient mattresses and other disposable items, were purchased from proceeds of the Aviation health run that was held in Entebbe on November 10, 2019.

The run was held in commemoration of the the International Civil Aviation Authority’s (ICAO’s) 75th Anniversary.

UCAA’s Manager Public Relations Vianney Luggya observed that the choice of the hospital, was made in view of the fact that it serves as the first point of call in case of any health-related incident that that may happen at Entebbe International Airport requiring emergence evacuation.

He added that the donation fits into the Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy of giving back to the Community in which it emphasizes support to health, religion, education and sports.

“It is important to Uganda Civil Aviation Authority that Entebbe Referral Hospital is well equipped because it is the first point of call in case of any emergency at Entebbe International Airport requiring medical services. Earlier on, UCAA was part of an initiative by the Rotary Club of Entebbe and NAS to equip the emergency unit of the hospital. This is in line with that spirit,” added Luggya.

Organisations that participated in the Run included Uganda Airlines, NAS, Kajjansi Flying School, Uganda Professional Pilots Association, National Medical Stores, Department of Geological Survey and Mines, EAC Civil Aviation Safety & Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA), Air Serv, Moria Aviation, Rotary Club of Entebbe, Uganda Wildlife Education centre, Kubis Aviation, Entebbe Municipal Council, Uganda Clearing and Forwarding Association, Entebbe Golf Club, Tarco Air, FlyDubai, Mission Aviation Fellowship, Uganda Aviation School, East African Civil Aviation Academy, Prudential Insurance, Gorilla Conservation Centre and China Communications Construction Company.

Comments

comments