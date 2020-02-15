Corona virus; quarantined cruise ship cases hike

The number of virus cases on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama a Japan’s coast has rose according to Japan’s health minister.

67 more people on board have tested positive bringing the number of people diagnosed with the virus on the ship to 286.

The cruise ship has a total of 3700 people on board and a number of them have not been tested yet.

Those that are diagnosed with the virus are taken off the ship for treatment and the rest are continuously confined to their cabins.

Meanwhile, the United States government has insisted on evacuating American citizens aboard the quarantined ship.

According to the US Embassy in Japan, America is to send a chartered plane on Sunday 16th and a letter has been sent to the US Citizens on board.

The letter states that the citizens will have to undergo a two weeks quarantine upon arrival to the US.

“We understand this is frustrating and an adjustment but these measures are consistent with the careful policies we have instituted to limit the potential spread of the disease,” the letter read.

